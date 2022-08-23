Country will grow only if farmers prosper: U.P. Jal Shakti minister
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on the Monday said despite deficient rainfall in the state, the irrigation department was working to provide enough water to farmers from canals, ponds and dams for sowing of Kharif crops.
Speaking in a programme “Suno Kisan Hai Hum” organised at Parikalp Bhawan auditorium, Telibagh, here Singh said, “Farmers and water conservation scientists should do research on better production of the crops and water conservation in various regions of the state.”
“Agricultural scientists should take an initiative to make farmers prosperous with the available resources. The country will progress only with the prosperity of farmers. The progress of the agriculture sector is incomplete without strengthening the farmers. There is a need to make agriculture sector more useful and profitable,” he added.
Singh appealed to the farmers to make effort to make the land fertile, save water and ensure quality crop production. “When the soil gets water on time, it gives a return gift to farmers in form of good crop. The farmers will get a fair price for their produce and it will pave way for prosperity in the villages,” the minister added.
“Water conservation is necessary for future generations. The irrigation department is working to provide adequate irrigation facility to the farmers. Water should be saved with better coordination between irrigation and water conservation departments. Villages should be made clean by carrying out regular sanitation drive,” he said.
“PM Modi is working to double the income of farmers to ensure that the farmers get the right price for the crops. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has launched various schemes for the betterment of the farmers. The scientific as well as organic farming should be promoted in view of the change in climatic conditions,” Singh said.
Giving five mantras to the farmers, Singh urged them to serve their parents after arriving at home, maintain good behaviour with their wives and daughters, give good education to their children and to not indulge in any dispute in their villages.
On the occasion, the minister also felicitated some progressive farmers, including Umakant Gupta of Malihabad, Kamlesh Singh of Sitapur, Upendra Kumar Verma of Barabanki, Ghulam Mohammad of Bahraich, Satish Kumar Verma of Bahraich, Neelam of Barabanki, Sandeep Singh of Kaiserganj and Sunita Verma of Sitapur.
U.P. crosses two- cr mark in giving booster shots
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Monday crossed the 2-crore mark in administering precaution doses of Covid vaccine. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged the eligible citizens to strengthen the fight against the pandemic and contribute towards a Covid-free India by taking the precaution dose at the earliest. According to the data, Uttar Pradesh had administered 2,04,22,815 precaution doses by 5 pm on Monday. The total number of doses administered till now is 36,40,67,295.
Prayagraj: Ganga, Yamuna level receding, but ‘scared’ residents not ready to return yet
Despite the receding trend of water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the last 24 hours, panic prevails among the residents of low-lying areas and localities where flood waters have played havoc in the past years. Residents of over two dozen localities including Chhota Baghada, Salori, Shivkuti, Ashok Nagar, Shankarghat and Daraganj are affected by floods. At least 200 homes in Draupdighat, Ashok Nagar, Ganga Nagar and Newada areas are affected by floods.
Man pushes woman before moving train at Vasai station
Palghar: A gruesome video surfaced on Monday that showed a man push a woman in front of a moving train at Vasai Road station, grab her children and make a run for it in the wee hours of the morning. The man, who is assumed to be her husband, killed her by pushing her in front of the approaching Awadh Express, Bhajirao Mahajan, assistant commissioner of Police Railways told PTI.
AMU ‘cold-shouldering’ plan to shoot series on Sir Syed: Filmmaker
LUCKNOW Film and TV serial producer Shoaib Hussain Chaudhari alleged that the Aligarh Muslim University has “cold-shouldered” his plan to shoot a web series on the university's founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. An official of AMU said, “The university has formed a committee to frame guidelines for proposals of shooting of films. There have been a few meetings and the committee is studying policies of other universities over the issue.”
UPPSC drops 80 subject experts for failing “quality parameters”
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has dropped around 80 of its subject experts with immediate effect for their failing to match the quality parameters of the commission, say UPPSC officials in the know of the move. Examination controller, UPPSC, Ajay Kumar Tiwari said the step was taken following a review of the working of these subject experts. He further said these experts would now not be allotted any confidential work by the commission.
