Lucknow News
lucknow news

Court grants interim bail to Sapna Chaudhary

The court had issued an arrest warrant against dancer Sapna Chaudhary on November 18, 2021 for not appearing before the court in connection with a case related with refund of money to ticket buyers of a dance programme in Lucknow in which she did not turn up on October 13, 2018
An application was filed against Sapna Chaudhary on May 1, 2019, in the ACJM court levelling charges of forgery and breach of trust (File photo)
Published on May 10, 2022 10:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate on Tuesday granted interim bail to famous dancer Sapna Chaudhary on two sureties of 20,000 each, with directives to surrender before the court on May 25 in a case related with forgery.

Additional chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Shantanu Tyagi also directed Chaudhary to remain present in court on each hearing.

The court had issued an arrest warrant against the dancer on November 18, 2021, for not appearing before the court in connection with a case related with refund of money to ticket buyers of a dance programme in Lucknow in which she did not turn up on October 13, 2018. For this event, tickets were sold for 300.

An application was filed against Sapna Chaudhary on May 1, 2019, in the ACJM court levelling charges of forgery and breach of trust.

Earlier, on January 20, 2019, an application was filed in the same court against organisers of the event, including Junaid Ahmad, Ebad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay.

The court had taken cognizance of all applications. The court had also rejected discharge application of Chaudhary on September 4, 2021.

Now, charges are to be framed against Chaudhary and others.

A discharge application is a remedy available to the person who has been framed maliciously in a case. All other accused in the case have got bail from the court.

