Covid contained in UP, need to stay alert from those coming from other states: Yogi

With total number of active cases going down to less than 4,000, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Covid-19 pandemic had been contained in Uttar Pradesh.

He said 3,910 patients were undergoing Covid-19 treatment in the state now and no new cases were reported from 16 districts.

He said the number of new Covid-19 cases was in single digit on Monday.

Yogi was reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a high-level meeting here on Tuesday.

He said 16,78,486 persons have recovered from Covid-19 up to now and the recovery rate was now 98.5% in Uttar Pradesh. The positivity rate was 0.1 percent in the state. The positivity rate was 0.2 percent in early June, and this was an indication that the Covid-19 had been contained.

He said a total of 5,57,30,488 tests had been conducted so far.

He said 2,44,275 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and 255 new cases had been reported. As many as 397 persons have recovered during the same period. He said 2,525 persons were undergoing treatment in home isolation.

Yogi said there was a need to maintain a strict vigil in the state in view of rise in Covid-19 cases in other states. He said those reaching the state by railway, road and air should be tested for Covid-19. He said special arrangements be made to conduct antigen tests at railway stations, bus stations and airports and if needed RTPCR tests should also be conducted. He said contact tracing should be done of those found positive for Covid-19.

He said medical kits were being distributed for adults while door to door distribution of medical kits for children would begin on June 27. He said packets of medicines should be given to monitoring committees through public representatives and people should be educated about their health.

On vaccination data, the CM said the campaign was gaining new dimensions because of the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Insisting that 7,29,197 persons were vaccinated against the target of 6 lakh on the first day of the campaign on June 21, the CM said this pace of vaccination should be continued.

He said 2,63,22777 vaccine doses had been given so far while a target of carrying out 10 to 12 lakh vaccinations from July 1 onwards has been set.