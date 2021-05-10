Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Covid positive Azam Khan, son shifted to Lucknow hospital from Sitapur jail
On May 2, the jail administration tried to convince Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for treatment at Lucknow's King George's Medical University but the SP leader refused to move out of the jail.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan have been shifted from the Sitapur jail to a private hospital in Lucknow for coronavirus treatment, officials said on Sunday.

"Azam Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and has moderate symptoms," Medanta Hospital (Lucknow) Director Dr. Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

On Sunday, he was convinced and officials confirmed in the evening that he along with his son were headed to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital.

"Azam Khan has a fever and has been kept on four liters of oxygen. His tests are being conducted, and accordingly, his treatment will be done. His son is stable," Kapoor said.

A team of doctors from the district hospital, including Sitapur CMO Madhu Garola, had examined Azam Khan on Sunday.

Officials from the district administration explained to Azam Khan for a long time the need to take him to Lucknow for better treatment, Deputy Jailor Onkar Pandey said.

Azam Khan and Abdullah were confirmed Covid-19 positive on April 30.

Thirteen other inmates had also tested positive for Covid-19 after they complained of fever and cough on April 29, added the deputy jailor.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in jail in February last year in connection with various cases.

The Allahabad high court had in December granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all 34 cases registered against her.

