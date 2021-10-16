Covid vaccination: Over 36% eligible people get both doses in Lucknow

One in every three eligible people in Lucknow has now been administered both the doses of Covid vaccine, according to the health department data on Saturday.

In all, 12, 92,822 second doses of the Covid vaccines have been administered in Lucknow since the start of the vaccination drive on January 16 this year. This is over 36% of the over 35.50 lakh population eligible for vaccination.

“In all, 42,23,883 doses, including 29,31,061 first doses, have been administered in Lucknow till now. The first dose coverage is over 82% in Lucknow,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary, General Association of International Doctors.

In Uttar Pradesh, total 11,81,75,357 doses have been administered. They included 9,23,59,277 first dose and 2,58,16,080 second dose. Over 60% eligible population in state has got at least one dose.

“Efforts are being made to push vaccination further. All the in charges of different vaccination centres, particularly in rural areas, have been asked to ensure raising adequate awareness regarding vaccination centres and camps being held in the area to motivate maximum eligible population to get the j​ab,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

During the day (Saturday), 3,73,324 doses were administered in the state, including over 17,980 doses in Lucknow.

UP logs five fresh cases

LUCKNOW Five fresh Covid cases were reported in the state against 1,23,624 Covid samples that were tested in in the past 24 hours, said the data shared by the state health department on Saturday.

There are 129 active Covid cases in the state, including 26 in Lucknow. State has till now reported 17,10,019 Covid cases and 22,898 deaths since the pandemic began. Lucknow has reported a total 2,38,809 Covid cases and 2,651 deaths.