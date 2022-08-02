Covid vaccine coverage: U.P. crosses 35 crore milestone

Uttar Pradesh crossed the 35-crore milestone in Covid vaccination on Tuesday, including 4,33,287 doses administered in the past 24 hours.

According to the data from the CoWIN portal, a total of 35,00,46,878 doses were administered by 7 pm. In total, 15,36,14,819 adults have taken the first dose, and 14,58,13,287 have taken the second dose.

Among beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years, 1,41,08,716 have been given their first dose, and among them, 1,29,09,010 have received their second dose as well. Among beneficiaries between 12 and 15 years, 85,07,506 first doses have been administered, and 71,79,763 have been given the second dose. Till now, a total of 74,96,005 precaution doses have been administered in the state.

State logs 583 new Covid cases

The landmark comes amidst a rise in Covid cases across the state. On Tuesday, the state logged 583 new Covid cases, including 70 in Lucknow.

“The state tested 61,900 Covid samples in the past 24 hours, while a total of 11,97,42,468 samples have been tested till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement. In Lucknow, Chinhut reported 18 new Covid cases, NK Road 9, Alambagh 6, Aliganj 6, Tudiyaganj 5 and Indira Nagar 4.

