Covid vaccine doses cross 36-crore mark in U.P.

Uttar Pradesh achieved yet another milestone by crossing the 36-crore mark in total vaccine doses administered in the state till now.

On Friday, 36,06,73,878 doses had been administered by 5.30 pm that included 17,64,71,809 first doses and 16,69,26,418 second doses.

“The difference between first-dose recipients and those having got their second dose is less than one crore which is an indication that a majority of eligible beneficiaries are getting their second dose on time. With the first dose already exceeding 100% of the target in the state, the difference (between the first dose and the second dose) will soon reduce gradually,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

In the past 24 hours, 9,60,136 doses were administered across the state, according to data from the state health department.

187 new cases in Lucknow, 866 in state

The state capital reported 187 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest in a single day since March, while 121 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the state health department data. Across the state, 866 more people tested positive.

On Thursday, Lucknow had reported 147 new cases. At present Lucknow has 839 active Covid-19 cases.

Among the new cases in Lucknow, 28 samples tested positive when they got the test done following influenza-like symptoms and an equal number were contacts of people who had tested positive earlier. In all, seven new cases had travel history.

In the state, 866 more people tested positive among samples of 84,492 people who got tested in the past 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, 784 patients recovered, and till now 20,89,289 patients have recovered, according to data from the state health department. At present, the state has 4,659 active cases and a majority of them are in home isolation.