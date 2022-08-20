Covid vaccine doses cross 36-crore mark in U.P.
Uttar Pradesh achieved yet another milestone by crossing the 36-crore mark in total vaccine doses administered in the state till now.
On Friday, 36,06,73,878 doses had been administered by 5.30 pm that included 17,64,71,809 first doses and 16,69,26,418 second doses.
“The difference between first-dose recipients and those having got their second dose is less than one crore which is an indication that a majority of eligible beneficiaries are getting their second dose on time. With the first dose already exceeding 100% of the target in the state, the difference (between the first dose and the second dose) will soon reduce gradually,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
In the past 24 hours, 9,60,136 doses were administered across the state, according to data from the state health department.
187 new cases in Lucknow, 866 in state
The state capital reported 187 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest in a single day since March, while 121 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the state health department data. Across the state, 866 more people tested positive.
On Thursday, Lucknow had reported 147 new cases. At present Lucknow has 839 active Covid-19 cases.
Among the new cases in Lucknow, 28 samples tested positive when they got the test done following influenza-like symptoms and an equal number were contacts of people who had tested positive earlier. In all, seven new cases had travel history.
In the state, 866 more people tested positive among samples of 84,492 people who got tested in the past 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, 784 patients recovered, and till now 20,89,289 patients have recovered, according to data from the state health department. At present, the state has 4,659 active cases and a majority of them are in home isolation.
Political parties pitch high with potshots at dahi handis
Mumbai: On Friday, the Gokulashtami celebrations in the city provided an opportunity for political parties to court dahi handi mandals, with an eye on the upcoming civic elections. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and Bharatiya Janata Party city chief Ashish Shelar hit the streets to visit the events. The ruling Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and BJP tried to score over the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.
44-year-old building declared unfit for habitation comes crashing down, no casualties
Mumbai: A 44-year-old dilapidated residential building at Sai Baba Nagar in Borivali West, which was declared 'unfit for habitation' by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 2020, came crashing down on Friday afternoon. No casualty was reported in the incident as residents rushed out after the building started shaking and vibrating around 10 am. The building was part of the Om Shree Geetanjali Nagar society, constructed in 1978.
Heavy police deployment, traffic diversions mark Dahi Handi celebrations
With more than 960 small and big mandals celebrating Dahi Handi without Covid restrictions after two years, the city police diverted traffic in several areas to check overcrowding and jams. After 5 pm, Shivaji road, Laxmi road, Bajirao road, Tilak road to Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad chowk, road from Budhwari chowk to Dutt Mandir chowk, Belbag chowk to Sevadan chowk, Tilak Road to Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad Chowk and Navi peth were closed for vehicular traffic.
Teacher arrested after protests over child’s death
A teacher of a private school in Shravasti district was arrested by the police on Friday a day after the teacher, Anupam Pathak was accused of beating a Class 3 student, who died in a hospital in UP's Balrampur district on Wednesday, nine days after allegedly being beaten up over school fees. The student's family lodged an FIR against the teacher at Sirsiya police station of Shravasti on Thursday, holding him responsible for the death of a student of a private school, 13, Brijesh Vishwakarma.
Bollywood actor and writer Zeishan Quadri booked for cheating producer
Mumbai: The Malad police booked Bollywood actor and writer Zeishan Quadri on Thursday for allegedly cheating the producer of the “Crime Patrol's Dial 100”. The producer, Rajbala Dhaka Chaudhary (44), who lives in Malad with her two sons Sameer and Sahil and brother, owns a production house called Shalini Productions. In 2017, she produced the serial Dial 100 (crime series) for Sony Television.
