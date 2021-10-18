Covid-19: 10 new cases, no death in past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported zero death and 10 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the state health department on Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, 1,41,543 samples were tested in the state and the positivity rate for the day stands at 0.007%. Over 8.96 crore samples have been tested so far in the state. Currently, there are 119 active Covid cases in the state, the data shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The data revealed a total of 22,898 deaths and 17,10,028 Covid cases have been reported till now. Besides, with 19 fresh recoveries, the total recoveries reached 16,87,011 and the recovery rate currently stands at 98.8%.

As per the data, 42 districts in the state do not have any active Covid cases.