State sees 176 new Covid cases; 7 hospitalised in Lucknow

From 319 on Sunday, the single-day spike in coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh fell to 176 on Monday. Out of the 176, however, Lucknow reported the most 61 infections, according to official data.

Out of the 176, however, Lucknow reported the most 61 infections, according to official data. (For representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the fresh surge, the number of active cases in the state shot up to 1,282. Gautam Budha Nagar has the 302 active cases followed by 273 in Lucknow, 164 in Gaziabad, 53 in Varanasi and 23 in Prayagraj.

Among the new cases reported in Lucknow, 14 came from Chinhat, nine from Indira Nagar, eight from Aliganj, seven from NK Road, four from Tudiyaganj and three from Sarojininagar. Seven patients are getting treated at Covid health facilities in the state capital, officials said.

Since a majority of Covid patients are in home isolation, all members of their families have been advised to follow the prescribed protocols to check the further spread of the infection within the households.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, out of the 86 recoveries reported on Monday, 27 were from Gautam Budha Nagar, 11 from Lucknow, seven from Gazhiabad, five from Varanasi and two from Prayagraj.

Box: Mock drill today

LUCKNOW: The state health department will conduct a mock drill at health facilities across the state Tuesday to check the preparedness of hospitals in giving admission and treating patients. The facilities where oxygen supply systems were installed for treatment of Covid patients will be in focus.