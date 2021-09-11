Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19 vax coverage gets a shot in arm, 25% Lucknow vaxxed

In Lucknow, beneficiaries between 18 and 45 years have led all other age groups with the maximum 18,43,774 doses administered
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Lucknow has a target of vaccinating over 35 lakh people (HT File Photo)

With the number of second doses administered till Saturday reaching 8,87,565, about 25% Lucknowites are now fully vaccinated, having taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Lucknow has a target of vaccinating over 35 lakh people and till now 22,53,677 people have got their first dose while 8,87,565, their second dose also, since vaccination began on January 16.

“We are organising mega vaccination camps to boost vaccination coverage and the focus is upon the second dose also, with dedicated days for administering the second dose,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

“Vaccination has caught up gradually. The first-5 lakh doses took 96 days to be administered starting from January 16, and the next five lakh in 45-days. The last 5 lakh doses, from 25 lakh to 30 lakh, took just 14 days,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Age-wise, beneficiaries between 18 and 45 years have led with the maximum 18,43,774 doses administered. Over 8.23 lakh beneficiaries are between 45 and 60 years of age and those above 60-years got over 4.73 lakh doses. Of the total 31,41,242 doses administered till now, 17,52,873 have been administered to men and 13,87,083 to women.

In the state, 8,68,36,618 doses have been administered till now including 7,22,12,835 first doses and 1,46,23,783 second doses.

