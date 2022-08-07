Cow deaths in UP’s Amroha: Probe panel submits report to CM

The committee that investigated the incident in which more than 60 cows died in a cow protection centre in Amroha district presumably after consuming poison-laced fresh fodder on August 4 submitted its confidential report to chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday.

“We submitted the detailed report in a sealed cover to the chief minister on Sunday morning,” said one of the probe committee members while refusing to share findings. Headed by additional chief secretary, animal husbandry, Rajnish Dubey, the probe committee visited the place of incident to find out the exact cause for the death of so many cows and fix accountability.

The CM took the issue very seriously and even asked minister of animal husbandry, Dharmpal Singh to rush to the spot the same day. The CM, it is learnt, may soon order a tough action against those who might have been held responsible for the death of cows.

“The Amroha police have already lodged an FIR against a local farmer Tahir who supplied the fodder for the day to the ‘gaushala’,” an animal husbandry department official said. The cattle centre, according to him, had 188 cows under its care. “As many as 55 cows died on Thursday after consuming contaminated fodder and around half a dozen more succumbed later while many others are still under treatment,” he said.

