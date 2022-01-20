Home / Cities / Lucknow News / CPI to field 40 candidates in Uttar Pradesh polls
CPI to field 40 candidates in Uttar Pradesh polls

CPM, the second most important among Left parties, will be contesting on 4-5 seats only and has already declared candidates for four seats.
The party would field candidates in all the regions from east and west and from central UP to Bundelkhand in the coming UP assembly polls. (Pic for representation only)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Communist Party of India (CPI) will field around 40 candidates for the assembly elections in the state and is likely to release the list on Thursday, even as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has already named four candidates and may name one more for Rohaniya seat in Varanasi.

“We have shortlisted 40-45 candidates after due deliberations and will release the list on Thursday,” CPI state secretary Girish said, adding the party would field candidates in all the regions from east and west and from central UP to Bundelkhand.

CPM, the second most important among Left parties, will be contesting on 4-5 seats only and has already declared candidates for four seats. “We have named candidates for Salempur (Reserved) in Deoria, Chakiya (Reserved) in Chandauli, Korao (Reserved) in Allahabad and Marihan in Mirzapur,” CPIM leader Hira Lal Yadav said.

“We are also considering fielding our candidate on the Rohania seat in Varanasi and will take a final call very soon,” he said.

He said the left parties’ main objective was to stop the BJP from coming to power and they would support the SP candidates or candidates fielded by other parties on the remaining seats where they were in a position to defeat the BJP candidates.

