CPR is a life-saving skill everyone should know: Docs

LUCKNOW CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) is a life-saving skill that everyone should know - it can mean the difference between life and death in emergency situations. Whether performed by a trained professional or a bystander with basic knowledge, CPR increases chances of survival for someone experience cardiac arrest. Through chest compressions and rescue breaths, first responders can help maintain circulation to vital organs, particularly the brain, until emergency medical help arrives, emphasised experts at the annual conference of Cardiological Society of India at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Friday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and others at the annual conference of Cardiological Society of India at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Friday. (HSourced)

“The role of a first responder is critical, as swift action can dramatically improve the chances of survival. Timely CPR can double or even triple the likelihood of survival during a cardiac arrest,” said Dr Christopher M Kramer, a cardio expert from the USA who was here to participate in the event.

Professor Aditya Kapoor, HoD, cardiology at SGPGIMS (Lucknow), said: “By performing CPR, you can bridge the gap between the moment of collapse and the arrival of medical help, turning a critical situation into one with a fighting chance for survival.”

“With cardiac problems on the rise, particularly in younger populations due to unhealthy lifestyles, the importance of quick and effective intervention has become more apparent. There has been a concerning increase in cardiac issues, with rising rates of heart disease, especially among young adults and women, making CPR training essential for everyone,” he said.

He emphasised that awareness about heart disease is very important and it can be a difference between life and death. “Due to lack of awareness, many times people die suddenly due to heart attack. But lives can be saved by giving CPR, which is a life-saving technique,” added the HoD.