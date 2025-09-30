Crackdown in Bareilly Violence: Illegal charging stations razed, Tauqeer Raza’s relatives detained

The district administration has stepped up action against associates and relatives of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, accused of involvement in the recent Bareilly violence. On Tuesday, joint teams of the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) and the municipal corporation, supported by heavy police deployment, carried out major demolition and sealing drives across the city. Officials demolished an illegal electric vehicle charging station in Bareilly on Tuesday. (Sourced)

In Banakhana under Premnagar police limits, officials demolished an illegal electric vehicle charging station owned by Samajwadi Party councillor Oman Raza. Authorities said the structure was unlawfully built over a drain. Another charging point of the councillor, found operating through electricity theft, was also dismantled.

The crackdown extended to Tauqeer Raza’s family. Mohsin Raza Khan, son-in-law of religious leader Mananani Miyan, and his brother were taken into custody. When officials reached Mohsin’s residence, he alleged the action was politically motivated and carried out at the behest of the Aonla BJP district president. Mohsin said he had left the Ittehad-e-Millat Council in 2005 and had no links with Tauqeer Raza, claiming, “This is purely political. They earlier filed a cow slaughter case against me as well.”

Authorities paused the demolition after Mohsin’s father presented a court-issued stay order, but Mohsin and his brother were still detained. Another illegal charging station in front of his residence was also razed.

In another action, the BDA sealed a banquet hall on Shahjahanpur Road, belonging to Sharafat, a close aide of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, citing illegal construction.

“No one is above the law. Miscreants will not be spared. Any chaos, illegal encroachment, or tampering with maps will be dealt with strictly, including bulldozer action,” said Bareilly’s minister in-charge JPS Rathore.

Meanwhile, DIG Range Ajay Kumar Sahni has ordered a detailed probe into the violence. SSP Anurag Arya announced a special investigation team (SIT) led by SP City Manush Parik, with three circle officers and 14 inspectors assisting in the investigation.