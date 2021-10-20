Cracker trade’s flickering flame casts shadow on dealers in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Sher Ali, a cracker dealer in his late sixties, never thought that he would be switching to another trade at this stage of life. The man, who used to own a famous cracker shop – Sheru Fireworks – in Bansmandi here is now struggling with his new plastic raw material business.

The trade, which was once considered most profitable, has now lost its spark, lamented Ali.

Ali is not the only one facing this situation. Many others have entered into alternative trade citing dwindling demand for crackers, focus on green crackers, government restrictions in wake of rising air pollution levels and anti-cracker campaigns.

“Cracker business is unpredictable and unprofitable, Hence it’s better to make a switch rather than flogging a dead horse,” said Sher Ali who switched to plastic raw material trade around two years back.

Ali, who entered the cracker trade in the 1980s, said: “In those days, people used to line up before our shops and bought massive chatais (series of fire crackers) of 10,000, 15,000 and 20,000 crackers. They spent lavishly on crackers and purchase of clothes used to be second on their priority list. The trend continued till 2010, but things began to change gradually and now the trade is left with no spark.”

Gulsher Azad, owner of Azad crackers, is another trader who believes that cracker trade is no longer lucrative. “It is becoming difficult for us to invest in this trade that has no future. Last year, UP Government banned use of fireworks in around 13 districts following high pollution levels. In wake of so many guidelines/restrictions and emphasis on sale of only green crackers, it’s difficult for traders to cope with the changing course of the trade,” he said.

Similarly, Mahesh Gupta, another cracker seller here, said there is no point sticking to this business. “The trade has witnessed setbacks in the last few years. And the rising pollution levels are another threat to the trade. In such a situation, there is no point investing in a trade that has no future. Many cracker traders have switched to other businesses,” said the owner of Gupta fireworks.

According to the Fireworks Dealers Welfare Association (Lucknow), less than 35 fire cracker licence holders are left in the city. “Cracker trade is dwindling in the state,” said Satish Chandra Mishra, president of the association.

He said this year too there are no directions from the government over cracker shops. “There is hardly any time left for Diwali and the government is yet to issue guidelines regarding sale and purchase of crackers. In such a situation, traders fear investing in the business,” added Mishra.

Amar Pal Singh, additional district magistrate (administration), said guidelines regarding the establishment of shops would be issued shortly. Only licence holders would be allowed to sell crackers at the designated places.