Crackers, chants fill streets as Lko celebrates Team India win

LUCKNOW: The city erupted in joy with the sounds of crackers echoing through the streets, as people celebrated India’s win against England, with the defending champions’ last wicket being picked by ‘Boom Boom Bumrah!’ Ekana Stadium reverberated with chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Ho’ . The audience turned on their flash lights when the lights were dimmed during the drink break of England’s chase.

An enthusiastic fan . (HT photo)

“The fireworks are amazing and people are going mad to see India win on their home-ground. I’m capturing every part of it in my camera for my blog,” said city-based blogger Pranjal Sisodia from the stadium.

Hundreds of cricket enthusiasts came out on the street carrying the Tricolour to celebrate India’s win over England. Motorcycle-borne youths assembled at 1090 crossing, on Lohiya Path and in Hazratganj and raised slogans in honour of ‘Bharat Mata’.

“We are happy that India maintained their winning streak as they went on to beat the defending champions, England in their sixth match played here at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday to seal their berth in the semi-finals of the World Cup. India set a target of 230 runs for England on a difficult surface but it was their bowling unit led by Bumrah, Shami, Kuldeep and Jadeja that kept England on the back foot through their run chase,” said Gatik Pratap Singh, a cricket enthusiast.

For many, it was hard to believe that India would be able to hammer England despite a simple target of 230 runs. Many Indian fans were disappointed when Rohit Sharma missed out on his century and KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav did not get their half centuries. They felt that these players should have achieved their respective milestones to help India set a good score. But little did they imagine that Indian bowlers would come through and pick wickets at regular intervals during England’s chase.

People increasingly took to social media, lauding India’s bowlers who made a match of it, securing the Indian team’s victory by a margin of 100 runs.

