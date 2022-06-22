Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Craze for luxury vehicles rising in Prayagraj
Regional transport office (RTO) data shows over 185 luxury vehicles like Mercedes, BMWs, Audi etc registered in Prayagraj
Most of these luxury vehicles are purchased outside Prayagraj from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab as many of these vehicles do not have showroom in the city and then the vehicles are registered at RTO Prayagraj. (Pic for representation)
Most of these luxury vehicles are purchased outside Prayagraj from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab as many of these vehicles do not have showroom in the city and then the vehicles are registered at RTO Prayagraj.
Published on Jun 22, 2022 09:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Passion for top-end cars and SUVs among Sangam city residents has been growing steadily over the years with regional transport office (RTO) data showing over 185 luxury vehicles registered in Prayagraj.

This is at a time when the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have shaken the economy of the country.

RTO officials said the demand of cars like Mercedes, BMWs, Audi etc have been increasing in the city and in the last two years, at least 50 such luxurious cars have been registered at the regional transport office of the district.

Presently around 185 luxury cars, each costing over 50 lakh are registered with the RTO office of Prayagraj. If cars and SUVs costing 20 lakh and above are taken in to consideration, Sangam city boasts of over 2500 such vehicles registered with the RTO-Prayagraj.

After 2019, the demand of luxury cars seems to have increased, RTO officials shared.

Assistant regional transport officer (administration) Siya Ram Verma “Most of these cars are purchased outside Prayagraj from cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Haryana and Punjab as many of these vehicles do not have showroom in the city and then the vehicles are registered at RTO Prayagraj.”

Most of these cars are being owned by doctors, lawyers, businessmen and contractors of Prayagraj.

RTO data shows that Prayagraj has 15 Audi cars, 22 BMWs, 15 Land Rovers, 18 Corolla Altis, 3 Skoda Kodiaq, 40 different variants of Mercedes, 4 Range Rovers, 12 Volvo cars and 4 Jaguars among others.

PHOTO: A BMW (For Representation Only)

