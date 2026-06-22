Creating hurdles, dividing society on SP’s agenda: UP CM

Slamming the Samajwadi Party (SP), chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said turning celebrations into disturbances is on its agenda whereas the BJP government has made Uttar Pradesh free from mafias and disorder. UP CM Yogi Adityanath at an event in Firozabad on June 22. (HT photo)

Addressing a programme in Firozabad where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 81 development projects worth over ₹658 crore, including projects worth ₹452 crore in Tundla and ₹206 crore in Shikohabad, the CM said: ‘Development is not on the SP’s agenda. Its work has been to divide society, disrupt social harmony, encourage hooliganism and mafia activities, obstruct welfare initiatives for the poor and create hurdles in development projects.”

“Remember what the situation was before 2017. Today, the double-engine BJP government is running schemes like one district, one medical college, one district, one product and one district, one cuisine, while the Samajwadi Party had ‘one district, one mafia,” Yogi added.

“The SP opposed Ram Navami. It imposed restrictions on Kanwar Yatra and Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. It did not provide houses, Ayushman benefits, LPG cylinders, toilets or other facilities to the poor. There was not even adequate electricity because the SP and the Congress leaders thrived in darkness while looting people,” the CM said.

He praised Firozabad’s glass industry, saying local artisans had transformed the sector through innovation and technology.

“Earlier, during festivals like Holi, Diwali and Dussehra, products made in China used to dominate the markets. But Firozabad’s artisans adopted new technology, understood market demand and started producing accordingly. Today, people proudly say that these beautiful glass items are made by the artisans of Firozabad,” Yogi said.

The CM also highlighted government support to the glass industry, saying pollution control inspections were streamlined, gas supply was ensured and industries were encouraged to adopt cleaner technologies.

Adityanath said Firozabad was also emerging as a centre of tourism and cultural identity, referring to the district’s initiatives related to local products and heritage. He said the government would continue to support artisans, workers and entrepreneurs and ensure that Uttar Pradesh’s journey of development and heritage continued.

“Today, local entrepreneurs and artisans are taking Suhag Nagari (Firozabad) to new heights. The double- engine government will continue to support them. When PM Narendra Modi presents ODOP gifts to heads of states of other countries, it make Uttar Pradesh proud as well,” Yogi added.

He said the development projects in the district reflect the hard work of legislators. Their personal efforts have yielded results. He congratulated Tundla MLA Prempal Singh Dhangar and other public representatives for their interest in development and said that visible development is now taking place in Tundla as well.

The CM noted that the PM transferred funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers on Saturday, of which more than ₹4,300 crore was credited to the accounts of farmers in Uttar Pradesh.