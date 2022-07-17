Creation of AU’s ex-fine arts student set to get permanent display
After a wait of eight long years, finally a sculpture made by a former fine arts student of Allahabad University (AU), Udham Singh Patel, has found Chandra Shekhar Azad Park—a suitable place in the heart of city—where it will get a permanent display.
Patel, 35, a resident of Nagaipur village under Baharia development block of Prayagraj, had made a huge hammer weighing around 3500 kg and measuring around 28 feet titled ‘Power of Youth’ way back in 2014 as his final year project. Fibre and iron grills were used as material in the sculpture.
The achievement of the poor but promising artist had led to his being honoured on different forums. In days to follow, he was assured by the officials of the district administration that his creation would be displayed at some prominent place in the city.
However, despite the promises by the then officials and even the former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, the sculpture was gathering dust on AU campus. A few months back, Patel was asked by the head of the department of fine arts to remove the majestic hammer from the site where it was gathering dust for years as AU needed the space.
Distressed, Patel then met the vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), Arvind Singh Chauhan who promised to help him. “The efforts of the artist should not go in vain. Because of this we have shifted the huge hammer to Chandra Shekhar Park where it would be put on proper display”, said Chauhan.
“It took around seven months of hard work to create the hammer with a team of six dedicated artists led by me working on the project. The hammer weighs over 3500 kg. It is 21-feet high and 28 feet in diameter (seven feet of each four sides with a hollow left for its handle). The entire sculpture was so heavy that it took over 50 students to turn it while applying paste or painting it and installing this huge sculpture would also be a record in itself,” Patel said.
“I had taken a loan of ₹3.5 lakh from the bank under the PM Rozgar Yojna and despite having been given several assurances, my artwork was gathering dust at AU. Had it not been the timely help of the PDA VC, my dream of getting a decent display for the artwork would have never been realised,” he added.
Now the hammer is safe within the premises of the park and the PDA would soon open the same for the display after fixing the supporting handle.
E-way of progress to boost economic activity, says Yogi
Jalaun: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the Bundelkhand expressway would add a new dimension to the growth and economy of not only Bundelkhand but the entire state. Yogi, who drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was speaking at a public meeting held to mark the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh's fourth expressway in Bundelkhand. He said the 296-km expressway would boost economic activity and give seamless connectivity.
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Bathinda
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by unidentified persons at Rama town, located about 40km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The statue was set up in the park situated near the municipal council office. Sources said the park had faulty lights and there was no person to maintain the public park. Rama Mandi SHO Harjot Mann said the head of the statue was found missing.
Sikh faith’s ‘Khanda’ symbol emoji soon on your phones
Washington : Come September and iOS and Android users might be able to use a “Khanda” (symbol of the Sikh faith) emoji while texting or tweeting or posting anything on social media applications. Ahead of World Emoji Day (July 17), the emoji experts at Emojipedia have compiled and published sample images of the 31 new emoji characters slated for inclusion in version 15.0 of the Unicode standard, TechCrunch reported.
Rape case: Court extends ex-MLA Bains’ police remand by two days
Ludhiana: A local court on Saturday extended by the police remand of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains by two days in a rape case after the police produced hBains'and his four accomplices in the court amid tight security. The court ordered to send Bains' four aides, including brother Paramjit Singh Bains, his employee Pardeep Kumar, alias Gogi, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur to 14-day judicial remand.
51 lakh households to get zero power bill: Punjab CM
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said around 51 lakh households in the state will receive zero electricity bill from September as the government has promised 600 units of free power per billing cycle starting from July 1. Punjab has a two-month billing cycle for power supply. In the state budget, a total power subsidy bill has been proposed at Rs 15,845 crore as against Rs 13,443 crore in 2021-22.
