Cricketer Rinku Singh’s Facebook account hacked, monetisation funds diverted

Aligarh police have registered a case at the Cyber Crime Police Station after the Facebook account of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh was allegedly hacked, leading to diversion of income generated through monetisation, officials said. Cricketer Rinku Singhr (Sourced)

Superintendent of police (Rural) at Aligarh and nodal officer for Cyber Crime, Amrit Jain, said an unidentified cyber accused allegedly gained unauthorised access to Rinku Singh’s Facebook account and diverted money earned from its monetisation. He stated that a case has been registered and data records have been requested from Facebook and Meta as part of the investigation.

“A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station in Aligarh. During the investigation, data records have been sought from Facebook and Meta. Teams have been constituted to track the accused involved and appropriate action will be taken, including for the recovery of the money misappropriated,” Amrit Jain said on Friday.

The case has been registered under Sections 66C, related to identity theft, and 66D, related to cheating by personation using computer resources, of the Information Technology Act.

The complaint was lodged by Sonu Singh, brother of Rinku Singh, a resident of Aligarh, regarding the cricketer’s Facebook account, which has around 1.6 million followers. In his complaint, Sonu Singh alleged that the account is currently being operated by an unidentified accused who is diverting funds generated through monetisation.

Police said Rinku Singh, due to his busy cricket schedule, had not been actively operating his Facebook account for a long time. Recently, when the cricketer tried to access the account, he was unable to do so due to issues including an incorrect password.

According to the complaint, the hacking came to light when photos and videos started being uploaded to the account automatically, and login activity was detected from email addresses other than Rinku Singh’s.