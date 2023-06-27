Criminal carrying 1.25 lakh bounty killed in encounter with UP Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday morning gunned down a criminal identified as Muhammand Gufran during an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in state's Kaushambi district. The criminal was carrying a reward of ₹1.25 lakh for his arrest.

A resident of Pratapgarh district, Gufran had 13 criminal cases including seven cases of murder, attempt murder and loot. He has been synonymous of crime and terror in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts for years.

According to Amitabh Yash, additional director general, STF, the criminal suffered a bullet wound in a retaliatory firing after a confrontation which led to cross-firing. He later succumbed to his injury during the treatment. The STF team recovered on 9mm carbine and a 32 bore pistol from him.

The reward of ₹1 lakh on his arrest was declared by the Prayagraj Zone ADG along with an additional ₹25,000 reward by Sultanpur Police.

