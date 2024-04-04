Criminals jittery, afraid of even going to jail: CM Yogi

Agra Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath on Wednesday highlighted his policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals . Addressing a ‘chaupal’ (meet) organised in a college in Shamsabad in the rural belt here, he said that in 2017, it was made clear to criminals to either mend their ways or face action. (Pic for representation)

Addressing a ‘chaupal’ (meet) organised in a college in Shamsabad in the rural belt here, he said that in 2017, it was made clear to criminals to either mend their ways or face action and they chose to break their bail and get jailed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Without taking any name, the CM claimed that criminals were now afraid of even going to jail and were asking not to be placed behind bar. The remarks came after the recent death of politician-turned-gangster Mukhtar Ansari in Banda prison last week. Ansari’s post mortem report had revealed that he died of heart attack but his family alleged that he was murdered with slow poison.

Seeking votes for Raj Kumar Chahar, BJP candidate from Fatehpur Sikri constituency of the district, Yogi praised his dedication to the cause of farmers while leading BJP Kisan Morcha .

‘Prior to 2017, the police stations sported locks after sunset and the common man was scared. The government changed in UP but the criminals thought there would be the same state of affairs as before. However, we chose a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ towards crime in UP. Criminals were given the option to reform or pay the price,” said Yogi . “Most of the criminals broke their bail and got themselves behind bars on their own. Now, these criminals ask not to be sent to jail. They are afraid of going to jail now. They are coming up with placards carrying messages that they will opt to sell products on vends but will never commit crime if their lives are spared,” claimed the CM, adding that if fear of law went missing, mafia and criminals would make life hell for poor, traders and common man.

“ Earlier, Uttar Pradesh used to have riots and curfew every now and then but the BJP regime in the state changed all this. Now there are no riots and no curfew . Festivals are celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour and this is what ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ ensures for the common man,” he said. .

“Jo log dal milana chahte the, unke dil nahin mil rahe’ (Those looking for alliance of parties have failed to unite their hearts) said the CM, targeting opposition parties and their alliance .

“The Trinamool Congress has declared candidates on all seats in West Bengal and given no seat to the Congress but they continue to be in alliance. Similar is the case in Kerala and Maharashtra but there is still alliance. The opposition is not able to find candidates all over the nation. Candidates from the Congress are going to SP and vice versa, as chaos prevails,” he said.

‘Go to any part of the nation and you will find the citizens are aware and confident about the election results Now we are making efforts to enhance the margin of NDA candidates. I have been to about two dozen Lok Sabha constituencies and getting feedback that our candidate are already ahead by 3 lakh votes and will increase the lead with the blessings of voters. The electorate in India has decided to ensure a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India the third biggest economy of the world,” said a confident Yogi.

He pointed out that Bateshwar, the paternal village of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was part of Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat and development of the region was certain.

Later, addressing a Prabuddh Jan Sammelan at Sur Sadan Hall in Agra, the chief minister highlighted progress in UP and particularly Agra, where air connectivity had increased and Ganga Jal was being supplied. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure development of state. As a gesture of applauding the PM’s initiative, we should work to increase 370 votes in every booth in the coming elections,” ‘ said the CM while seeking votes for Prof SP Singh Baghel, candidate for Agra reserved seat.