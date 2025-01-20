Crippling Lucknow traffic continues to vex commuters

Multiple crossings in the city got choked, trapping commuters for hours during the day. The crossings which were majorly affected were Tedhi Puliya, Kursi Road, Vikas Nagar and Engineering College intersections. Traffic jam at a major intersection of Lucknow on Monday (Sourced)

According to locals, there was a 2 km-long queue of vehicles reducing traffic movement to a snail’s pace.

In the Tedhi Pulia area, the jam was induced because of the ongoing repair work after the recent cave in reported in the area.

As per the water department, the work of filling soil is being done currently in the area where the sewer pipe is being repaired and the barricades will be removed after three days.

Kuris road resident Vivek Sharma said, “The traffic scene is deplorable here on Kursi road and adjoining roads but only one cop is deployed to manage thousands of vehicles. School students as well as common citizens, pedestrians are getting troubled as the entire road is being occupied by illegal handcarts and stall vendors standing haphazardly.”

A similar situation was witnessed on Faizabad Road where queues of vehicles from Polytechnic Crossing to Kamta were witnessed.

“Huge traffic near Kamta crossing, Lucknow-Ayodhya Road and it is huge between 8:30am to 10:30 am. Kindly allot some extra traffic police,” said user Dr Amir Rai on X.