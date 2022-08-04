CUET exam in Lucknow: Tech glitch, anomalies leave candidates in distress

A number of candidates in Lucknow who appeared in the second phase of Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2022 that began on Thursday faced a lot of inconvenience due to a technical glitch, change in medium and many other issues.

Shivika Kankaria said, “Today, I had my CUET exam majorly for four subjects: English, home science, psychology and general test. I reached the centre at 8:15 am and the exam was supposed to get over by 12:15 pm. Till 10:30 am my paper had not started due to a technical error.”

“I then gave my English exam which went smoothly. Then I had my home science exam, in which the medium of the paper changed to Hindi. And some questions were displayed half. I then had my psychology exam which went well but during my exam my computer screen turned off which caused anxiety and great tension as the time was passing by. I somehow managed to submit that,” said Shivika, who took the exam at a Gomti Nagar centre.

Lastly, she appeared in the general test in which her timer started but the questions were not displayed. “Before leaving, we were asked to write applications to the NTA at the back of our admit cards, to request them to reschedule our examination.

“We left the centre at around 1:30 pm. This has caused a lot of mental disturbance during the examination. As we have been preparing for this examination for two months now,” said Shivika.

Another girl at the centre, who came from Prayagraj to take the examination, kept sitting for four hours and was not assigned a system, therefore, she could not take the examination. She had her train around 2 pm and they were allowed to leave the centre around 1:30 pm.

