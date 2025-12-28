Customer satisfaction survey: Prayagraj airport rank improves from 37th to 12th in six months

The rank of Prayagraj Airport has improved from 37th (January-June 2025) to 12th for the July-December 2025 period in the latest pan-India Customer Satisfaction Survey conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), officials said. The news comes just a week before the annual religious fair, the Magh Mela-2026, begins in Prayagraj from January 3. Passengers at the Prayagraj airport. (FILE PHOTO)

At the state level, Bareilly airport secured the top spot in customer satisfaction, followed by Ayodhya airport in second place. On the national stage, Bareilly ranked seventh, while Ayodhya entered the country’s top-10 list for the first time, claiming the 10th position. Prayagraj airport scored an impressive 4.82 out of 5 in the survey.

AAI officials attributed this major leap in rankings to enhanced passenger facilities and improved airport management. The survey covered 62 airports operating only domestic flights across India.

Prayagraj airport director Rajesh Chawla expressed satisfaction over the improvement, stating that the airport continually strives to enhance services and facilities based on passenger feedback.

The AAI rankings are derived from passenger responses to over 30 parameters, including check-in efficiency, security screening, waiting times, cleanliness, signage, availability of baggage trolleys, staff behavior, restaurants, ATMs, and access to flight information. Officials noted that the improvements across these areas have helped Prayagraj airport achieve this notable milestone in customer satisfaction.

AAI publishes its nationwide Customer Satisfaction Index twice a year, evaluating airports that operate only domestic flights. Airports at Shimla, Bhavnagar, Tezpur, and Kalaburagi could not be surveyed this time due to the absence of regular flight operations.