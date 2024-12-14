Cyber fraud: Lucknow police recover, return 19 lakh to online scam victim

LUCKNOW The cybercrime cell of the Lucknow police on Saturday helped a state capital resident Amit Gupta get back ₹19 lakh out of ₹ 28.7 lakh that he lost in a cyber fraud on the promise of earning huge profits from trading in the stock market between May and July earlier this year. The cyber frauds, impersonating as representatives of IIFL Securities, allegedly tricked the victim into transferring ₹ 28.7 lakh between May 17 and July 3 this year on the pretext of high returns (For Representation)

“The recovery was made on Friday, from the bank account of the accused. While ₹19 lakh was returned to the victim on Saturday, efforts are underway to recover the remaining amount,” said a police department press release.

As per a cop, the fraud began when Amit Gupta was added to a WhatsApp group that provided fake share market analysis and investment strategies.

Based on Gupta’s complaint, the cybercrime police registered an FIR (No. 109/2024) under sections 318(2), 319(2) BNS 2023, and 66D of the IT Act. A special team was formed to work out the case.