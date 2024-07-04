 Cyber thug cons Lucknow woman posing as cop - Hindustan Times
Cyber thug cons Lucknow woman posing as cop

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 04, 2024 09:01 PM IST

Lucknow woman blackmailed by cyber crook posing as policeman to pay ₹3,500 for alleged porn site on phone; FIR lodged under IT Act.

A cyber crook targeted a Lucknow woman by threatening to arrest her for opening a porn website on her mobile phone. The threat to book and defame her worked and she coughed up 3,500.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The woman lodged a complaint on Friday after which Jankipuram police registered an FIR under section 66D IT Act,” said the Lucknow police.

Monica Singh, a resident of Jankipuram Extension, informed the police that on July 1 evening she got a call from a man posing as a policeman from Charbagh police station (which does not exist). He said that a porn website had been opened on her mobile number which is a crime.

Though she denied any such activity on her phone, “the policeman threatened to arrest and defame me by informing the neighbours about this. The caller asked me to deposit 3,500/- as a fine on Google Pay. Scared I first paid 1,000 and later 2,500 through Google Pay,” she said in the complaint.

“Later, another policeman said that my apology letter is being prepared for which I will have to pay 13,000 more for the signature of the DSP. During this time, I realised that I had been cheated,” she said in the complaint.

