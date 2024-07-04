Cyber thug cons Lucknow woman posing as cop

A cyber crook targeted a Lucknow woman by threatening to arrest her for opening a porn website on her mobile phone. The threat to book and defame her worked and she coughed up ₹3,500. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The woman lodged a complaint on Friday after which Jankipuram police registered an FIR under section 66D IT Act,” said the Lucknow police.

Monica Singh, a resident of Jankipuram Extension, informed the police that on July 1 evening she got a call from a man posing as a policeman from Charbagh police station (which does not exist). He said that a porn website had been opened on her mobile number which is a crime.

Though she denied any such activity on her phone, “the policeman threatened to arrest and defame me by informing the neighbours about this. The caller asked me to deposit ₹3,500/- as a fine on Google Pay. Scared I first paid ₹1,000 and later ₹2,500 through Google Pay,” she said in the complaint.

“Later, another policeman said that my apology letter is being prepared for which I will have to pay ₹13,000 more for the signature of the DSP. During this time, I realised that I had been cheated,” she said in the complaint.