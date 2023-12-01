Cybercrime expert IPS officer takes voluntarily retirement

Triveni Singh, a 58-year-old Indian Police Service (IPS) officer known for his significant contributions to solving cybercrime incidents, has retired from service. His voluntary retirement application, submitted in February this year for health reasons, was accepted on Thursday, according to senior police officials at the director general of police headquarters.

Cybercrime expert IPS Triveni Singh (Sourced)

Singh, a 2011 batch state cadre IPS officer who is known as the ‘cybercop’, held the position of superintendent of police (SP) cybercrime since August 2020. He retired at least two years before his scheduled superannuation in November 2025. Initially appointed as a provincial police services (PPS) officer in 1994, he was promoted to IPS in August 2018.

Before becoming an IPS officer, Singh served as additional superintendent of police in the UP Special Task Force (STF). Later, he spent over two years as the district police chief of Azamgarh before being transferred to the role of SP cybercrime.

Despite his retirement, Triveni Singh expressed his commitment to working in the field of cybersecurity. He confirmed receiving the documents related to his voluntary retirement on Friday morning.

Notably, Triveni Singh is the first person to complete a PhD in cybercrime. While he was included in the committee formed to investigate anomalies in Madrasas funding, it remains unclear whether he will continue as a member of the probe committee.