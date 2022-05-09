Daily Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 300 again

Uttar Pradesh reported 305 new Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the number of active cases to 1,567 of which 1,487 are in home isolation, according to data from the state health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the past 24 hours, 1,21,146 samples were tested and till now 11,21,36,134 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.

One death was reported from Sitapur. The previous death among Covid-19-positive patients was reported on May 7, also from Sitapur.

In the past 24 hours, 771 patients recovered which is the highest in a single day in over a month and till now 20,51,503 patients have recovered. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Among the new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 124, Ghaziabad reported 41, Lucknow 23, Agra 20, Hamirpur 17, Varanasi 8. Till now, the state has reported a total 20,76,580 cases and 23,510 deaths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh has till now administered a total 31,79,76,452 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine including 17,23,58,020 first doses and 14,27,33,761 second doses. Children between 12 and 15 years of age have received a total 66,84,950 doses of the vaccine. There are 84.64 lakh children in this age group.

Sixteen districts of the state reported zero active cases while 10 other districts have an active case each.