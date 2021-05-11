Daily positivity rate goes below 10% in UP

The daily Covid positivity rate — the number of positive cases against the total tests done — on Monday dipped below 10% in Uttar Pradesh for the first time since the middle of last month, according to official data. This rate was at its highest at 16.84% on April 24 during the second wave of the pandemic. It is now 9.92%,

The previous instance of the rate being below 10% in the state during the second wave was on April 14 when it was recorded at 9.76%, the data showed. It had crossed the 10-mark (10.86%) on April 15.

An expert said the fall in the positivity rate was a good sign.

“Fall in positivity rate indicates we have been able to contain the infection spread. The restrictions on movement have somewhere helped to slow down the rising number of fresh daily cases,” said Prof Kauser Usman, head of the department of geriatric medicine at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here.

For his part, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said at a Covid-19 review meeting on Sunday: “The positivity rate has been steadily falling since April 30 and the recovery rate is rising.” On Monday, he said that the state had recorded a decline of 85,000 in active Covid-19 cases in 10 days with their number going down from 3.10 lakh on April 30 to about 2.25 lakh on May 10.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 21,331 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 1,274 in Lucknow and 278 more deaths, 26 of them in the state capital alone. Meerut recorded 2,269 cases, the maximum on the day.

The overall tally of cases in the state has gone up to 15,24,767 and the death toll is 15, 742 since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

The (daily) positivity rate for Covid kept rising since April 1 when it was 2.09% and there were 11,918 active cases (the number of patients under treatment) in the state. Both the positivity rate and the number of active cases kept rising thereon.

By April 7, the positivity rate reached 3.73% and the active cases went up to 31987, more than double the number recorded on April 1.

On April 23, the positivity rate reached 16.53% and the number of active cases stood at 2,73,653. On April 24, the positivity rate touched 16.84% and the active cases reached 2,88,144.

On April 30, the 24-hour positivity rate came down to 14.18% but active cases still kept rising and reached 3,10,783, the maximum during the second wave in the state. On May 9, positivity rate came down to 10.18% and the active cases receded to 23,39,81

On May 10, the daily positivity rate fell below 10% and stood at 9.92% while the active cases came down to 2,25,271.

(Since the pandemic began in March last year, the overall positivity rate in the state is 3.53% with 4,31,69,533 Covid tests having been done and 15,24,767 cases reported till now).

