Dalit man claims assault inside Kaushambi police station, FIR lodged

Gyan Singh, a Dalit resident from Mohammadpur Asawa village in Kaushambi district, has accused a local brick-kiln owner and police personnel of assaulting him inside Kokhraj police station. Singh claimed that fearing for their lives, he and his family have left their home and are now staying with relatives. The FIR in the matter was lodged on Tuesday only after a court directed the police to register the complaint, according to officials. Victim assaulted on kiln owner’s orders; FIR filed only after court directive (Sourced)

“A case has been registered under the SC/ST Act and other relevant sections on the court’s orders. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation,” said Satyendra Tiwari, DySP, Sirathu.

Singh stated that he worked as a supervisor at a brick kiln owned by Mohd Sakir of Baghelapur village. Earlier this year, he brought 90 labourers from Chhattisgarh on Sakir’s request. The labourers worked until the monsoon, but when they demanded their wages, the kiln owner allegedly abused them and sent them away without payment.

With the labourers seeking his help to recover their dues, Singh said he approached the Kokhraj police to file a complaint. On September 27, 2025, he was summoned to the police station by station house officer (SHO) Chandrabhushan Maurya. Singh alleges that the kiln owner was already present and that on Sakir’s signal, a sub-inspector named Maurya assaulted him inside the station. He further claimed the officer forced him to sign a stamped document stating he would pay ₹5 lakh to the labourers.

Singh alleged that after he returned home, the kiln owner barged into his house, abused him and issued death threats. He said he and his family fled the village soon after and have been living in hiding, adding that the kiln owner continues to search for him.