Dalmandi road widening in Varanasi: Man sets his shop afire during demolition, flees

Amid ongoing razing of houses and shops in Varanasi’s Dalmandi area as part of a road widening project, a shopkeeper there on Monday allegedly set a portion of his shop afire before fleeing, police said. The cops on duty contained the fire immediately. The demolition drive was stopped for some time following the incident and was resumed after half-an-hour. The man who allegedly set a portion of his shop afire before fleeing is yet to be identified. (HT photo)

Gaurav Bansal, deputy commissioner of police, Kashi zone, said, “Demolition action is underway. Meanwhile, a man climbed onto his shop, poured petrol on its balcony and then set it on fire and then fled. Efforts are currently underway to identify him. Action will be taken against those who cause trouble.”

Atul Anjan Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police, Dashashwamedh, said no one was injured in the incident. The demolition drive in the area has been going on for the past one month. Alok Verma, additional district magistrate (city), said, “The Varanasi Nagar Nigam had declared 22 buildings, including houses and shops, dilapidated in Dalmandi area. Demolition action is being taken against them.”

Verma further said owners of these buildings were called for the compensation process. “When they didn’t show up, the documents were checked. Now, some of them are coming,” he added.

According to locals, a team of officials reached the Dalmandi area in the morning and thereafter the demolition drive started. A member of the team asked the man to remove his belongings from the shop as it was marked for demolition. Enraged over it, the man poured some inflammable liquid on its balcony and set it afire.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed in the Dalmandi area. Under the road widening project, a 650-metre long road is to be widened from 5-metre to 17.5-metre. 181 buildings have been identified for the project. Of these, over 40 buildings have been purchased by the district administration and 30 of them razed.