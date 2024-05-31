Day after campaigning ends, Akhilesh meets party workers, spends time with family

After a two-and-a-half month-long hectic involvement in the election process -- from strategising, candidates’ selections and meeting with allies to campaigning and conducting roadshows-- Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav spent the day with his family in Lucknow on Friday as campaigning for the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections ended a day before. Akhilesh attends an event that the party organised to mark the 299th birth anniversary of warrior Ahilyabai Holkar, in Lucknow on Friday (Sourced)

Akhilesh addressed nearly 60 solo public rallies and nine joint rallies with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in all seven phases. He started his formal rallies from Pilibhit on April 12 and took part in his last public rally in Mau on Thursday.

Even his wife and Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav had been busy campaigning till Thursday. Their eldest daughter Aditi too had joined the campaign trail. In the morning, the SP chief met office party workers and managers at the party office.

Akhilesh also attended an event that the party organised to mark the 299th birth anniversary of warrior Ahilyabai Holkar. He paid tribute to Holkar by garlanding her portrait.

At the event, he did not skip hitting out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The SP’s PDA (backward, Dalit, minority) formula worked this elections, and now the PM’s magic will work no more”.

Akhilesh also met the party’s national vice president Kiranmoy Nanda, some MLAs and the office-bearers of various frontal organisations of the party.