Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event gets go-ahead in Prayagraj day after nod denied

A day after the Kayastha Pathshala (KP) Trust, a private institution, revoked permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme to be held at KP Ground in Prayagraj, the trust on Thursday night said it has decided to allow the party to hold the event subject to certain conditions.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to leave New Delhi at 2 pm on August 8 and reach Prayagraj by 3:15 pm. (File Photo/PTI)

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The development comes hours after Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused the administration of attempting to prevent his proposed interaction with students in Prayagraj on August 8, alleging that the authorities were trying to obstruct the programme because they feared students’ voices.

Also Read | Admin fears students’ voice, trying to block my Prayagraj event, says Rahul Gandhi

Acting president of the KP Trust, Jitendra Nath Chaudhary, told PTI late Thursday night, “After consulting advocates of the high court, the organisers have been granted permission to hold the programme subject to certain conditions. These include ensuring that teaching and academic activities at the college are not disrupted, and obtaining permission from the district magistrate.”

What happened

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, the KP Trust revoked the permission for the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, scheduled to be held on August 8, citing an Allahabad High Court order dated August 14, 2025, which bars use of the KP College ground for purposes other than sports and educational activities. The trust had also cited waterlogging at the venue following rains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, the KP Trust revoked the permission for the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, scheduled to be held on August 8, citing an Allahabad High Court order dated August 14, 2025, which bars use of the KP College ground for purposes other than sports and educational activities. The trust had also cited waterlogging at the venue following rains. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the day, the Congress insisted that the student interaction programme, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, will go ahead. The proposed programme is expected to focus on student issues and youth concerns.

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“Ever since I decided to visit Prayagraj to listen to the students, the administration has been trying to block my programme in every possible way. It is clear—they are afraid even of the students’ resounding voice. I stand with the students. No matter how hard the government tries, it cannot stop me from raising the students’ voice,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X on Thursday afternoon.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who has been camping in Prayagraj for the past two days, asserted, “Rahul Gandhi will come and the event will be conducted at the venue and time decided because our children and their issues are of utmost importance. We followed protocol for permission including deposits and got the permission on July 30.”

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“We told the administration about our decision,” he said.

He maintained that the programme would not be a political rally.

What will be Rahul Gandhi's schedule on the day?

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to leave New Delhi at 2 pm on August 8 and reach Prayagraj by 3:15 pm. He will be at Anand Bhavan till 6:15 pm and then reach KP Ground for the student dialogue, according to the programme shared by UP Congress.

Haseeb Ahmed, the Congress district media spokesperson, said the party’s state president Ajay Rai met Prayagraj police commissioner Piyush Mordia to seek permission for holding the event at KP ground.

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“The police commissioner has asked us to get an NOC from the KP Trust which owns the ground. Chairman of the Trust Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh has sought time to consult his lawyer before taking a call on allowing the event in their ground,” he said.

No official of the district administration was available for comment on the issue.

(with inputs from PTI)