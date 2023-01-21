DDU varsity V-C meets CM Yogi Adityanath

The vice-chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Professor Rajesh Singh, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday. Prof Singh discussed the A++ grading achieved by Gorakhpur University with the chief minister.

During the meeting, the chief minister congratulated the university and talked about extending all support from the state government. He assured the V-C of providing special incentives to the university on the lines of the central government.

The CM said that he would himself visit the university and would meet all the teachers, officers and employees. He said that he will also see a presentation on charting out a roadmap to make Gorakhpur an education hub (He has asked to prepare a blueprint to develop Gorakhpur as an important national education destination).

The vice-chancellor said that after this important achievement, efforts would be made to attract international students and students from other states to Gorakhpur.

The university will try to attract multinational companies like Apple, Google, IBM and Microsoft to Gorakhpur so that they can come here and provide better skill-based education to students at low cost as well as give them jobs.

Singh said that after achieving A++ grade and 3.78 score, Gorakhpur University has joined the league of top four universities of the country. In which two are from the private sector and one is from the public sector.

He said, “We now have to live up to the expectations of high standards of excellence in higher education. It’s a long journey and we are ready for it.”