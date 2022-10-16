Death toll in Durga puja fire tragedy in U.P.’s Bhadohi rises to 16

With one more person, who had suffered burns in a fire at Durga Puja Pandal in Bhadohi’s Narthua village on October 2, succumbing to injuries here, the death toll in the accident rose to 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per Bhadohi district administration officials and police, over 25 victims of the fire incident are still undergoing treatment at hospitals in Bhadohi and Varanasi. Late on Saturday night, one Kiran Singh (40), the wife of Sanjay Singh, breathed her last while undergoing treatment at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital.

“So far, 16 people has lost their lives in the Bhadohi’s Durga Puja Pandal fire tragedy. We are making all possible arrangements to give all medical and financial assistance to the victims,” said Bhadohi district magistrate Gaurang Rathi.

Seema Bind (25), Manju Devi (40), Ram Surat (45), Shivpujan Kumar (70), Naveen Kumar (10), Jai Devi (60), Aarti Devi (48), Sujal alias Harshvardhan Kumar (8) and Ankush Soni (12) are some of the those who lost their lives in the fire tragedy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fire reportedly took place around 9:30pm on October 2 when around 150 people were said to be present at the pandal. Investigating officials have said inflammable items used for decoration such as halogen lights covered with coloured papers caused the fire.

Bhadohi superintendent of police Anil Kumar said an FIR against members of the concerned puja committee was lodged at Aurai police station after they were found to be negligent in taking the necessary precautions while organising the event. He said the cops posted at Aurai police station had pooled ₹1.24 lakh to provide financial assistance to the victims who were poor and needy.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and section 135 of the Electricity Act (supply and use of energy by non-licensees and others).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}