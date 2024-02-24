Decade after decision, U.P. fishermen to get same benefits as those available to farmers

Lucknow: After a decade-long bureaucratic oversight, fishermen in Uttar Pradesh are finally poised to reap agricultural benefits that should have accompanied the decision to accord fisheries the status of agricultuture in the state in 2014. Departments concerned may issue long-pending orders before the Lok Sabha elections, clearing the decks for fishermen to avail of all those benefits that are available to farmers in the state that produces around 9-10 lakh MT of fish annually. (Pic for representation)

People in the know of the development said that departments concerned may issue long-pending orders before the Lok Sabha elections, clearing the decks for fishermen to avail of all those benefits that are available to farmers in the state that produces around 9-10 lakh MT of fish annually.

Despite the Cabinet decision by the then Samajwadi Party (SP) government headed by Akhilesh Yadav in 2014, equating the fisheries sector with agriculture, non-issuance of follow-up orders by the departments like the energy, revenue and irrigation kept fishermen deprived of the perks enjoyed by their agricultural counterparts.

Only the agriculture and the panchayati raj departments issued orders as a corollary to the Cabinet decision in 2014.

Director, fisheries, AS Rehami said that after much delay fishermen in the state were all set to get the benefits given by various government departments to farmers.

“Following a decision in the meeting chaired by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra early this week, the departments concerned are preparing their proposals that will soon be sent to the Cabinet for approval before fishermen in the state start getting facilities available to their counterparts in the agriculture sector, like subsidized electricity, free irrigation and waiver from stamp duty on pattas of agricultural land etc,” he revealed.

The decision, he pointed out, would benefit over 80,000 beneficiaries (fishermen) in UP.

To note, fishermen owning a private tubewell for releasing water in fish ponds have to pay electricity tariff at commercial rate unlike farmers for whom electricity is free in UP. There are around 500-600 private tube wells owned by fishermen in the state.

The state government, it is believed, may have to provide an annual subsidy to the tune of around ₹30 crore to the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), as it does in the case of farmers, to enable fishermen free power for their tubewells.

Similarly, the irrigation department has now agreed to provide free irrigation facility to fishermen who want to fill their ponds with water from a nearby canal etc. Farmers already have this facility in the state. For this too, the government will have to provide subsidy to the irrigation department and the amount, it is said, may not be big.

Fishermen in UP also have to pay stamp duty on the lease of ponds made in their favour by the revenue department, unlike farmers for whom the stamp duty on lease of agriculture land remains exempted. The same benefit will be extended to fishermen after the revenue department issues the corresponding orders requiring the state government to provide around ₹1 crore annually as compensation to the department of stamp and registration.

The proposals outlining the required measures in follow-up to the 2014 decision are slated to be sent to the Cabinet in the coming days, signalling a potential end to the decade-long disparity bringing the relief to the fishing community that has long awaited the benefits it expected to accrue after the government decided to bring the fisheries at part with the agriculture sector.

It may be pointed out that minister for fisheries Sanjay Nishad recently led a team to Andhra Pradesh where he came to know about subsidized power being given to fishermen in the state (Andra Pradesh). On return, he enquired whether fishermen in UP got any such concessions in power tariff etc after which the 2014 Cabinet decision was brought to the minister’s notice.