Decades-old boxes at Banke Behari temple to be opened, 200-kg ‘jhoola’ to be restored

Almirahs and boxes lying unopened for decades on the premises of the Thakur Banke Behari Temple in Vrindavan will soon be opened to ascertain what is inside. Besides, a 200-kg ‘jhoola’ (rocking cradle) embedded with gold, silver and precious stones, donated to the deity and kept at a haveli near the temple, will also be renovated.

The committee also discussed cleanliness issues on the temple premises. (File)

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These were among the decisions taken by the High-Powered Temple Committee, constituted by the Supreme Court to oversee the affairs of the temple. Committee chairman and former Allahabad high court judge Justice (retd) Ashok Kumar shared the decisions with the media late on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was the first after the apex court inducted four Goswami representatives into the committee. One member was already part of the panel, while three new members joined. The committee has held 16 meetings over the past 10 months.

“Among the decisions taken was the restoration of the jhoola kept at a haveli near the temple. Weighing around 200 kg, it is adorned with gold, silver and gems, but is presently not in good condition,” the committee chairman said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said several locked almirahs and boxes on the temple premises had remained unopened for decades as management committees changed over the years. “The process of opening them will begin in about a week,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said several locked almirahs and boxes on the temple premises had remained unopened for decades as management committees changed over the years. “The process of opening them will begin in about a week,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee also discussed cleanliness issues on the temple premises. The Mathura-Vrindavan municipal commissioner, a member of the panel, was asked to address the presence of stray dogs on the platform outside the temple. Concern was also expressed over walls turning black due to the indiscriminate burning of earthen lamps and the spitting of tobacco by visitors.

“It has come to our notice that there is a property under litigation but owned by Thakur Banke Behari in Kota (Rajasthan). The revenue department has been asked to take up the matter and the newly inducted Goswamis have claimed that there are other properties owned by the deity and steps need to be taken in this regard as well,” Justice (retd) Kumar said.

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He said the Mathura SSP had initiated the process of rotating police personnel deployed at and around the temple for the past five years. The committee also raised concerns over e-rickshaw operators allegedly charging exorbitant fares from devotees and suggested route-specific colour coding for e-rickshaws operating in Vrindavan. The next meeting of the committee will be held on July 9.