Decentralisation of some medical services can work better for patients: Doctors
Decentralisation of certain medical services can work better for patients, particularly cutting down travel expenses and time apart from easy access to medical care, said experts at the two-day annual conference of the Indian society of oncology.
“I have myself got chemotherapy centres established at district hospitals in states such as Orissa, Madhya Pradesh and in Uttar Pradesh too. These centres, some of which are performing excellent, provide medical care to patients who now do not need to rush to big cities for the same,” said Dr Dinesh Padharkar of Sarvodaya healthcare in Faridabad, on Sunday, the concluding day of the conference.
Sharing his model, Dr Padharkar said, “A month of training is enough for an experienced doctor having an MBBS degree before we start the chemotherapy centre. In UP, centres have been established in Bahraich, Chitrakoot, Kannauj, Etawah, Siddharthnagar and such centres can come up in each district.”
Dr Akash Agrawal, senior faculty at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and coordinator of the conference, said, “In such a model, a lot of saving comes on part of the patient. The patient from Bahraich does not need to travel a day before appointment at Lohia institute in Lucknow.”
“Also, the patient and attendant return home the same day, which is not the case if they travel to another city for treatment,” Dr Akash Agrawal said.
Doctors said that such a centre can also handle any emergency, if any, and can stay connected to higher centres. “All district hospitals are equipped to handle an emergency. The patient can come for follow up as advised by the doctor at a higher centre while for chemotherapy they can get in their home town,” said Dr Padharkar. Many eminent doctors, including Dr Apul Goel and Dr Madhup Rastogi, participated in the panel discussions.
-
UPSRTC plans ‘rural metro bus service’ to connect all villages
The UP State Road Transport Corporation has prepared a blueprint to provide transport connectivity to all the remaining unserved villages in the state by introducing what is named 'rural metro bus service' within the next year, officials dealing with the issue revealed. The corporation, the UPRTC further said, was also gearing up to start operating affordable inter-district air-conditioned buses linking all districts with Lucknow and Delhi in the next six months.
-
New architecture replacing old Mughal style in mosques in Prayagraj
New Arabic style architecture is now more visible in the newly constructed as well as renovated mosques in Prayagraj and its adjoining cities. The new architecture has replaced the old Mughal and Indo-Islamic architecture that has been used for centuries for building mosques in India and was quite popular among the masses. The mosques constructed after the Mughal era and also those constructed barely a few decades back were according to old architecture and design.
-
Caught without a helmet? Spend two-hours at police station and get earful from ghost
If caught without a helmet, the rider will not only pay a fine and have their licence suspended for three months but also be subjected to watching two-hour awareness videos in which a 'ghost' will educate the violator on the consequences of helmetless riding. The awareness videos contain skits that are intended to make the rider realise that wearing a helmet can save their life.
-
Electioneering comes to end for Bochaha byelection, polling on April 12
Electioneering for the by-elections in Bochaha (reserve) constituency in Muzaffarpur came to an end on Sunday with top leaders of the ruling coalition and the opposition making a fervent appeal to the electors to vote for their candidates. The constituency, reserved for the scheduled caste, will undergo polling on Tuesday amidst elaborate security arrangements. Around 20 booths have been declared sensitive in view of the Maoists' activities in the area.
-
JNU: Left, ABVP trade charges as students clash over non-veg food on Ram Navami
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on Sunday accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members of disrupting students from consuming non-vegetarian food on campus and indulging in violence. JNUSU and left members accused the ABVP of stopping students from having non-vegetarian food at Kaveri hostel and assaulting the mess secretary on Sunday afternoon. AISA members alleged that ABVP members resorted to stone-pelting in the evening in which some students were injured.
