Deciding on methods to determine age of Shivling-like structure, says ASI

Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST

ASI counsel told the high court that a proper and comprehensive report would be filed and only then a conclusive opinion could be given as to how the structure’s age can be ascertained safely

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on November 30. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday told the Allahabad high court it was still deciding on methods to determine the age of a structure found inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises on May 16.

The Hindu side has claimed that the structure is a ‘Shivling’, whereas the Muslim side says it’s part of a fountain.

The single bench of justice JJ Munir was hearing a petition challenging the Varanasi district judge’s October 14 order that rejected their plea for carbon dating or any other scientific investigation of the structure.

On Monday, ASI counsel Manoj Kumar Singh told the high court that a proper and comprehensive report would be filed and only then a conclusive opinion could be given as to how the structure’s age can be ascertained safely. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on November 30.

