Deepak Kumar Uttar Pradesh’s new ACS Home after poll panel’s nod

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the transfer of the home secretaries of six states, including Uttar Pradesh holding dual charge in the offices of the chief minister in the respective states, 1990-batch IAS officer Deepak Kumar was made the new additional chief secretary, Home, of U.P. on Tuesday. The commission has approved his name from among the panel of three senior IAS officers sent by the state government to helm the home department. Deepak Kumar (SOURCED)

Besides ACS Finance Deepak Kumar, the other names on the panel forwarded to the ECI were principal secretary, Sports, Alok Kumar and principal secretary, PWD, Ajay Chauhan.

The ECI on Tuesday approved the appointment of Deepak Kumar who will continue to hold charge of the finance and secondary education departments.

Earlier, he was posted as secretary in the U.P. Home Department from May 2010 to June 2012. He went on central deputation in June 2012 and returned to the home cadre in July 2019.

He was posted in the medical health and family welfare, housing, urban development, basic education and secondary education departments.

In September 2023, he was made ACS Finance and played a pivotal role in preparation of the annual budget for 2024-25 tabled by finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on February 5.

A state government officer said Kumar is currently out of Lucknow and may take charge of the home department on Thursday.

Till then, the charge of the home department will be with chief secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra.

On Monday, Sanjay Prasad, principal secretary, CM, was relieved of the charge of the home department. He will continue to hold the charge of principal secretary to CM, Protocol and Information.