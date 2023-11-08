Deepawali directives: UPPCB stipulates type, time of bursting crackers

A day after the supreme court directed states to ensure action against rising air pollution, U.P. issued directives on bursting crackers, limiting the sound level and timing for fireworks. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The sound produced from firecrackers sold in state should not exceed 125 dB(AI) or 145 dB(C) pk. Also, the timing for bursting of crackers on Deepawali should be restricted between 8 pm and 10 pm on the night of Deepawali, said the communication from Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to all districts.

“The supreme court in 2021 had issued directives on use of firecrackers, banning the use of Barium Salts in manufacturing and sale of crackers. Strict compliance is to be ensured at the district level,” said Pradip Sharma, chief environment officer in the UPPCB.

The normal noise level during peak traffic is 75 dB. The sound of a firecracker is measured from a distance of 4 meters. Sound measurements can be made on a hard concrete surface of minimum 5-meter diameter or equivalent.

Officials said that at the district level, the administration and police department shall ensure compliance of the directives on the sale and use of crackers.

Officials said that focus is also upon stubble-burning in the state. “We are keeping a close watch upon the situation of air pollution levels and measures will be taken according to the situation.

The district administration shall implement, and upgrade graded action response plan (GRAP) the anti-air pollution measures according to air pollution levels in their district,” said Manoj Singh, additional chief secretary, forests, environment and climate change.

