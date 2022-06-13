Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deepmala Sachan weaves magic with classic moves!

Kathak danseuse Deepmala Sachan mesmerised the audience with her classical moves
Deepmala Sachan performing at Kshitiz event organised by ICCR and UPSNA in Lucknow.
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByDeep Saxena

Kathak danseuse Deepmala Sachan mesmerised the audience with her classical moves. During the Kshijit series organised by Indian Council for Culture Relation (ICCR) and Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy at St Gadge Auditorium, she gave four solo performances.

A disciple of Kathak guru Kumkum Dhar, she opened her act with Durga Stuti and showcased the various forms of the Goddess on song ‘Jagat Janni Jagdamba Bhawani’. She then presented dhrupad which was set in tivra taal. She performed on composition ‘Badal garaj nabh ghor hai’ and with her dance expressed the impact of rain and thunder on creative souls, inspiring them to submerge themselves in the sea of naad, laya and swara.

Sachan then performed pure dance and concluded with ‘tarana’ Ghata ko zulf likhna shakh ko angdaiya likhna. With her pure expressions she showcased both the pain of loss or separation and the beauty of love in spite of that pain. Her scintillating footwork, rhythms and posture of classical sculptures received huge applause from the audiences.

She was ably supported by Vikas Mishra on tabla, Ankit Singh on vocal, Krishna Kumar Maurya on synthesizer, Ranjana Sharma and Shivangi Barwal on padhant while the dance direction was given by guru Dr Kumkum Dhar.

“I have done visharad and nipun from Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidya Peeth and masters in performing arts from Bhatkhande Music University where I topped. I have been awarded a prize in the state level dance competition organised by the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy in 2007. I was awarded two years of national scholarship by Union Ministry of Culture and am an empanelled artiste of ICCR, New Delhi,” said Sachan. Since last 20 years she has been performing across the country and did acts in Mexico, Belize and Guatemala in the US, Russia, Indonesia and Singapore.

ICCR regional director Arvind Kumar proposed the vote of thanks and felicitated the artistes. A large number music lovers and students were present to witness the classical performance.

