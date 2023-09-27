Deepotsav in Ayodhya: Yogi govt to aim at Guinness record by lighting 24 lakh diyas

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government will aim for the sixth Guinness World Record by lighting 24 lakh earthen diyas on Deepotsav this year on November 11 at 47 ghats of Ayodhya, including the Ram Ki Paidi. To achieve this feat, 25,000 volunteers of Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Ayodhya, and its affiliate colleges, will be roped in by the Ayodhya administration, said officials.

The earthen diyas will be lit on November 11 at 47 ghats of Ayodhya, including the Ram Ki Paidi. (File Photo)

The BJP government has been organizing Deepotsav in Ayodhya after it came to power in the state in March 2017.

Vice-chancellor of Awadh University, Prof Pratibha Goyal, on Wednesday presided over a meeting of principals of degree colleges of Ayodhya.

Goyal directed to finalise the list of volunteers by September 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at Ayodhya’s Deepotsav in October 2022.

This year’s Deepotsav will be special as the construction of Ram temple is in full swing. PM Modi will preside over the grand opening ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya in January.

