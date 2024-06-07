Defeated INDIA bloc candidates to be feted with ‘sammansad’ title: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP of administrative scams in the Lok Sabha elections on some seats in UP and announced to honour the defeated candidates of the INDIA bloc with the title of ‘sammansad’. The SP chief asked all the newly elected MPs of the INDIA bloc in UP to continuously move forward for the protection of the Constitution, democracy and reservation by strengthening the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) family with the mission of public service and social justice. (File Photo)

“We believe that all our candidates who could not win due to the BJP-administrative scams are actually winners. The basis of whatever votes the BJP has received is not the votes of the people, but their administrative system and their scams,” Yadav stated in a post on X.

“People in the Lok Sabha constituencies have given their full support and respect to the candidates of INDIA bloc. That is why all such gritty candidates are being considered as true representatives of the people,” he added.

Akhilesh said the SP is considering such defeated INDIA bloc candidates equal to any other MP.

He asked all the newly elected MPs of the INDIA bloc in UP to continuously move forward for the protection of the Constitution, democracy and reservation by strengthening the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) family with the mission of public service and social justice.

SP, CONG TAKE JIBE AT JAYANT

The SP and the Congress took a jibe at RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary after he was not seen on the stage alongside other NDA leaders at the coalition’s parliamentary party meeting to elect Narendra Modi as its leader. In a post on X, the SP media cell stated that the leaders of parties with one seat each were given a place on stage, but not Chaudhary who has two MPs.

“The BJP’s hatred towards the Jat community and its false respect for late Chaudhary Charan Singh and Chaudhary Ajit Singh have been exposed. If Jayant Chaudhary is really a farmers’ well-wisher, he should distance himself from the NDA and raise his voice against the BJP in farmers’ interests. One should not trade self-respect and the interests of farmers with the BJP due to petty and immediate greed,” it said.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai also pointed to this, saying: “The BJP has a habit of doing such things. It has a habit of insulting smaller allies.”