Defence Corridor project: Land allotted to Brahmos in Lucknow
lucknow news

Defence Corridor project: Land allotted to Brahmos in Lucknow

The Brahmos Aerospace is a joint venture of the Indian and the Russian governments for manufacturing Brahmos missiles
The Brahmos Aerospace is a joint venture of the Indian and the Russian governments for manufacturing Brahmos missiles
Published on Nov 09, 2021 09:15 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government has allotted land in the state capital to Brahmos Aerospace and in Jhansi to Bharat Dynamics Limited under the Defence Corridor project of the Centre, said UP industrial development minister Satish Mahana in a statement.

The Brahmos Aerospace is a joint venture of the Indian and the Russian governments for manufacturing Brahmos missiles. On the other hand, the Bharat Dynamics Limited is a government of India enterprise which manufactures guided missile system and allied equipment for the armed forces. Both these projects will come up under the Defence Corridor project of the Centre.

“All land in Aligarh node of the Defence Corridor has been allotted to 19 companies,” the minister said. These companies will invest 1245.75 crore. In addition to this, Agristo Masa Pvt Ltd will start production at its 600 crore food processing unit in Bijnor from March next year.

Mahana also said Pepsico and Britannia had started the process to set up their units. Also, the Hiranandani Group has started the process to set up its data centre in Noida, said the state government.

The Defence Corridor would come up in Bundelkhand region and is expected to generate more than one lakh jobs. The corridor has six nodes, including Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow.

On February 21, 2018, PM Narendra Modi had announced 20,000 crore Defence Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand region which is considered as one of the most backward regions in the state. The UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) will execute the project.

As the project is aimed at generating more jobs for drought–hit Bundelkhand region, the Yogi government has offered capital subsidy for such industrialists who are willing to invest up to 10 crore.

