Degrees are tools for nation-building, not just ticket to jobs: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla tells graduates

“Your degrees are tools for nation-building, not just tickets to jobs,” Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said on Tuesday, during the 23rd convocation of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). Shukla, who was awarded an honorary doctorate in science by governor Anandiben Patel, shared seven principles for achieving success in life. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was felicitated with a doctor of science (Honoris Causa) during the 23rd convocation ceremony of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow, on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“Be patient when life doesn’t follow your timeline, show up daily, stay focused amid distractions, adapt when plans collapse, be the change you seek, collaborate because no one achieves greatness alone, have courage because fear is constant but faith can be stronger, and above all, enjoy your journey as it makes your hard work worthwhile,” Shukla told the graduating Class of 2025.

He urged students to see themselves as active participants in shaping India’s future. “Your degrees are tools for nation-building, not just tickets to jobs. I am counting on you to follow in my footsteps. The sky was never the limit, for me, for you, or for Bharat,” he added.

Shukla also shared experiences from his time in space, explaining how challenges reinforced these principles. He said delays in the Axiom-4 mission and 32 days of quarantine taught that waiting is preparation, not wasted time. “During the launch, my mind naturally drifted to anxiety, but training taught me to focus on the next step. Success comes from discernment, and in space, teamwork is essential; success is never solitary,” he said.

He concluded by stressing the importance of enjoying the journey. “Purpose and dreams are essential, but in chasing them, don’t forget to enjoy the process. Even in space, we found joy tossing M&Ms (chocolate candy) across cabins, trying to catch them in their mouths or squeeze them into a large bag, trying to play hide and seek in space.