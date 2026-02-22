Delhi to Meerut in 55 minutes: Modi to inaugurate full 82-km Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor today

The 82-kilometre Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor across the National Capital Region is fully ready for operations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the high-speed link on Sunday. Trial run in progress. (FILE PHOTO )

The modern transit line will connect Delhi to Meerut in just 55 minutes using trains designed for speeds up to 160 km/hour.

Stretching from Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut’s Modipuram, the corridor is expected to accelerate economic, social, and urban development across the National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh.

Developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, the project represents India’s first Namo Bharat corridor to run across its entire length from one end to the other.

Officials say the line will dramatically reduce travel time while strengthening regional connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

NCRTC spokesperson Punit Vats said the foundation stone of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid on March 8, 2019. Despite pandemic-related challenges, construction progressed steadily, and the first 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot opened on October 20, 2023, marking the launch of India’s first regional rapid rail service.

Subsequent phases expanded the network step by step. A 17-km extension up to Modinagar North opened on March 6, 2024, followed by an extension to Meerut South on August 18, 2024. On January 5, 2025, a 13-km stretch from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar became operational, enabling trains to enter Delhi and connect major multimodal hubs such as Anand Vihar. With the launch of the final segments—5 km from New Ashok Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan and 21 km from Meerut South to Modipuram—on February 22, the entire 82.15-km corridor will function as a single continuous line.

Of the total length, about 70 km is elevated and roughly 12 km runs underground. Nearly 14 km lies in Delhi and around 68 km in Uttar Pradesh. Two maintenance depots have been built at Duhai and Modipuram. The project’s estimated cost is ₹30,274 crore, financed through contributions from the central and state governments along with multilateral institutions including the Asian Development Bank, New Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Sixteen stations have been developed along the corridor, featuring platform screen doors synchronized with train doors for passenger safety. The trains offer 2×2 seating, premium coaches, mobile charging points, CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, and selective door-opening technology.

Stations are being integrated with metro systems, railway stations, bus terminals, and other public transport networks. Integrated QR ticketing and National Common Mobility Cards support the government’s “One Nation, One Card” initiative. The corridor is expected to raise the region’s public transport share from 37% to 63%, aided by solar panels, regenerative braking, and rainwater harvesting systems.

The Delhi-Meerut line is regarded as the first and most crucial segment of the proposed NCR Regional Rapid Transit System network, with additional corridors such as Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat planned for the future. Officials say the February 22 launch marks not merely the start of a new rail service but the rollout of a transformative regional transport model for northern India.