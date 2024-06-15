 Delhi Yoga trainer found dead in guest house in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi
Delhi Yoga trainer found dead in guest house in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 15, 2024 08:42 PM IST

ACP, Arvind Kumar Verma said the deceased was identified as Gurudev, resident of Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi.

A 44-year-old yoga trainer of Delhi’s Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga was found dead in a room of Meera Bai guest house in Hazratganj on Saturday.

Delhi Yoga trainer found dead in guest house in Lucknow (Pic for representation)
Delhi Yoga trainer found dead in guest house in Lucknow (Pic for representation)

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Arvind Kumar Verma informed the media that the deceased was identified as Gurudev, resident of Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi.

He said the trainer had come for preparation of Yoga Day event by AYUSH department on June 21. Gurudev had arrived in Lucknow on Friday evening and was putting up in room number 23 of the guest house.

The ACP said police broke into the room on the information of AYUSH department people who came to pick him up on Saturday morning. He said police found Gurudev lying dead on his bed.

He said preliminary examinations suggested the trainer died due to severe heart attack. He added that the body has been sent for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Delhi Yoga trainer found dead in guest house in Lucknow
