Delhi youth held for urinating on retired prof, wife on Sampark Kranti Express: RPF

KANPUR A 19-year-old drunk youth allegedly urinated on a retired professor from the Banaras Hindu University and his wife on board the Sampark Kranti Express heading to the Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi on Wednesday night.

The accused, Ritesh Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Qutub Vihar, continued his offensive act defying the pleas of the couple to stop. He was caught after a porter raised an alarm prompting swift action by the TTE and fellow passengers who handed over the accused to the Railway police on the train’s arrival in Jhansi.

Ritesh Kumar was arrested under Section 145 of the Railways Act, for allegedly being drunk and a nuisance to others, said Railway Protection Force (RPF) Jhansi station in-charge Ravindra Kaushik. He said Kumar, a student in Delhi, was being produced before a magistrate.

The man arrested under the section, which was bailable, was released after furnishing a personal bond, he added.

The incident took place in coach B-3 of the train (12447) when former head of BHU’s orthopaedics department Dr GN Khare, along with his wife Usha Khare, was travelling to Delhi (seat nos 57 and 60 – lower berth) from Harpalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Kumar boarded the train from Mahoba and occupied seat number 63. The accused, who was heavily drunk, began urinating on the seats and the couple. He also became violent with the couple after the scientist’s wife raised an alarm, said co-passengers.

TTE BS Khan said he reported the incident to authorities in Jhansi after removing the passenger from the coach. He was taken into custody at Jhansi railway station he added.

